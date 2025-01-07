‘We know how to beat them’: Rabada fires first shot, can't wait to resume 'rivalry' with Australia in WTC final

Kagiso Rabada cannot wait to resume rivalry with Australia in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final set to be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground from June 11-16. South Africa recently sealed qualification for the summit clash after winning the Test series against Pakistan. Kagiso Rabada issued a stern warning to Australia ahead of the WTC final. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / AFP)(AFP)

On the other hand, Australia knocked India out of the race after winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1. The upcoming WTC final will be the first time India will not be playing.

Australia are the defending champions after having previously won the WTC in June 2023 after beating India in the final at the Oval, London.

“It’s actually quite some distance away, but a big occasion like the World Test Championship final gets you up for it,” Rabada told SuperSport after South Africa's victory against Pakistan in the second Test.

“South Africa versus Australia has always been an intense rivalry, because we play cricket quite similar," he added.

Rabada also said that South Africa knows how to beat Australia, and he can't wait to resume the rivalry.

“We play hard — and they’re going to come hard at us, and we know that. But we also know how to beat them," said Rabada.

'Test cricket is alive'

The pacer also said that Test cricket is South Africa's best format right now. South Africa have been on quite a run in the longest format.

The Proteas have defeated Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan consecutively, and the Temba Bavuma-led side has momentum with them going into the WTC final.

“One hundred per cent, Test cricket is still alive. It’s our best format that we’ve been playing right now.

When you look at South African cricket and all our legends, they’ve all been great Test cricketers," said Rabada.

"The world’s best players are Test cricketers, and this series against Pakistan has been a wonderful advertisement for Test cricket, especially in South Africa," he added.

South Africa are trying to get a match scheduled against Ireland or Afghanistan in the UK ahead of the World Test Championship final to get used to the conditions.

“We’re going to try and get a Test match, possibly in the UK, against Ireland or Afghanistan, whoever is free,” Proteas coach Shukri Conrad said on SuperSport.

“And if unsuccessful, we’ll obviously go out a couple of days earlier and make sure we camp there really well, probably in Canterbury," he added.