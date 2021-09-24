'We look at how Avesh Khan is landing those yorkers': Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje

With Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan in their armoury, it is safe to stat that the Delhi Capitals have one of the strongest fast bowling attacks in IPL 2021. And what works for DC is that fact all three of them are eager to learn and feed from each other's success. Nortje said some of the DC bowlers have been trying to pick up Avesh's skills of landing the perfect yorkers.

When asked if he has shared some tricks of the trade with young fast bowler Avesh Khan, the South African said, "Some of us have been looking at how Avesh is landing his yorkers and how he has been going about things. He has been so good for us. It was especially nice to see him land his yorkers in the first half of the season in India. It's been so nice to see him progress as a bowler. All in all, he has got a lot of skill and I think he has got a bright future ahead of him," Nortje said during a virtual conference on Friday.

Also Read | ‘He could be India’s future captain': Hogg heaps praise on promising batter

Avesh is currently DC's highest wicket-taker in this IPL with 14 wickets in 9 matches.

The Delhi Capitals, who defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in their first match of the second half of the IPL 2021 season on Wednesday, will look to continue their winning streak when they take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Nortje, who was the Player of the Match in the game against SRH, expressed that the Rajasthan Royals will pose a good challenge to the Delhi franchise.

"We'll have to quickly assess the conditions in Abu Dhabi and see what we need to do. It's not going to be an easy game and the heat will be a major factor as well. Hopefully, we can just control our skills and focus on what we need to do. It's going to be a very good challenge for us and I am really looking forward to it," said the 27-year-old.

Also Read | IPL 2021: Shane Bond explains why Hardik Pandya is missing in MI playing XI

When asked about his experience of working with head coach Ricky Ponting, Nortje said, "It's great having Ricky Ponting in our camp. I love his chats and he breaks things down very nicely and makes everything easy to understand. He's quite clear on what he wants. I am trying to learn as much as possible from him. We enjoy working with him and hopefully, we can grow as a unit with him."

Nortje, who recorded the top eight fastest deliveries of the IPL 2021 season in only one match with the fastest being 151.71 km/h, expressed that he doesn't search for high speed on the field, "I don't think about bowling speeds on the field but I do think about it when I am doing my strength training. High speed is not something I search for on the field. I just try to hit the right lengths while bowling during a game."