‘We make an exception for this one’: Aakash Chopra likes ‘Vaughan's suggestion a lot’ about IPL restart

After the Indian Premier League, 2021 was postponed midway due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been constant speculation on when the tournament is going to restart. It has also been reported that BCCI has asked ECB to prepone the five-match Test series for the board to conduct the remaining matches of the IPL. However, that report was denied by England’s cricket board, who maintained that no such request has been made by BCCI.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also gave his suggestion regarding the restart of the league in a tweet.

READ | 'Shah Rukh Khan spoke to all the players individually': Chakravarthy remembers Covid-19 ordeal during IPL 2021

"Simple solution. Play the First Indian Test a week earlier. No England Test players would then potentially play the 100 so fringe Indian Test players replace them. Then the IPL can finish. Good deal all round," Vaughan said on Twitter.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra liked Vaughan’s suggestion ‘a lot’. Indian players are not allowed to play in foreign leagues but Chopra has said that ‘an exception can be made for this one tournament’

"I liked Michael Vaughan's suggestion a lot. If you are taking care of my interests, it is my duty to take care of your interests. So, if you start the Test series a week earlier, we will release our fringe players for The Hundred," said Chopra.

"They can have 4-5 Indian players for The Hundred. To date, no current Indian player has been allowed in any of the world's T20 leagues. But we make an exception for this one tournament," added Aakash Chopra.





Chopra also added that boards need to come together in helping each other in this post-pandemic world.

"In the post-pandemic world, there is a realization that no one will be able to do anything on their own. Everyone will need the others' help sometime or the other. Everybody will have to look after each other. If you take the example of India's tour to Sri Lanka, more matches were added on the tour to help the Sri Lankan board else all these boards will become bankrupt," said Chopra.