'Shah Rukh Khan spoke to all the players individually': Chakravarthy remembers Covid-19 ordeal during IPL 2021

Varun Chakravarthy was one of the first players to test positive for Covid-19 in the Indian Premier League 2021. Chakravarthy went for scans on his shoulder after Kolkata Knight Riders’ match against CSK and it is reported that he tested positive for the virus after that. Soon more cases of Covid-19 came up as the virus broke into the bio-bubble created by BCCI.

IPL 2021 was suspended due to Covid-19 and players went home while the infected players stayed back for treatment. Chakravarthy recovered from the virus earlier this month. He recalled his experience of the virus during an interaction with ESPNCricinfo. Chakravarthy revealed KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan motivated the players as he spoke with them individually.

“As to how it all started, I felt something was slightly off on May 1. I felt tired. There was no cough whatsoever, but I had little fever, so I didn't attend our training session. I immediately informed the team management and they arranged for an RT-PCR test quickly. I was immediately quarantined and isolated, away from the rest of my KKR teammates, in a separate wing of the hotel. Soon, I found out that I'd tested positive,” Chakravarthy said.

“The KKR franchise was very supportive. They went to the extent of even having someone from the team management stay back with me, even after the IPL was postponed and left only after I returned two negative tests and got back home. Shah Rukh Khan (Knight Riders' co-owner) spoke to all the players individually and motivated us.”

Two of Chakravarthy’s teammates, Sandeep Warrier and Prasidh Krishna, were also infected by the virus. Other players who contracted the virus were Amit Mishra, Tim Seifert, and Wriddhiman Saha while CSK coaches Michael Hussey and L Balaji were also infected.