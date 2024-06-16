Saint George [Antigua and Barbuda], : Following his side's 41-run victory over Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2024 match, England skipper Jos Buttler said that they managed the game well. We managed the situation well: England skipper Jos Buttler on beating Namibia

Jos Buttler displayed a disappointing performance in the game. He was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the second over by Trumpelmann.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Speaking after the match, Buttler showered praise on Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali for their 'fantastic' knocks in the first inning of the match. He added that the ball was sticking on the pitch and 85-90 was a good score.

"We managed the situation well and we played well. That was a really good score on that wicket. When I got out, I thought 85-90 was a good score with the way the ball was sticking on that wicket. Fantastic from Brook, Bairstow and Mo. They are class players, they have been hitting the ball well and credit to those guys, they put together a vital partnership," Buttler said.

Recapping the match, after rain played a spoilsport, the toss was delayed and later the game was reduced to a 10-over match. Namibia sent England to bat first after winning the toss.

Philip Salt and Jos Buttler failed to give England a fiery kickstart in the game after both the openers were removed from the crease by the third over. Later in the match, Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook helped the Three Lions comeback in a better after adding a few crucial runs on the scoreboard.

At the end of the first inning, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone played a blitz knock and powered England to 122/5.

Trumpelmann led the Namibian bowling attack as he bagged two wickets and gave 31 runs in his two-over spell.

During the run chase, Michael van Lingen and Nikolaas Davin gave a powerful start to the underdogs. Everything was going fine for Namibia but after Davin's injury for which he had to leave the crease, everything changed for them.

David Wiese tried to help Namibia get back on track but Jofra Archer removed the all-rounder in the 10th over and gave England a crucial 41-run win in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan were the only wicket-takers for England in the second inning.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.