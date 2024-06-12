New York [USA], : After his side's seven-wicket win over Canada in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf said that they played well as a team. We played well as a team: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf on 7-wicket win over Canada

Rauf picked up two wickets and gave 26 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 6.50. He also became the fastest pacer to take 100 wickets in T20Is.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rauf said that they tried to reduce the mistakes they had made in their previous matches.

"We played cricket well as a team. Obviously, you make mistakes and see those mistakes and then obviously we try to reduce the mistakes that we have made. We have T20 players, and we believe in ourselves. We will try to play good cricket in the future," Rauf said.

He added that winning is important to set the tone of a tournament. He also hoped that in the upcoming matches, they would clinch a victory.

"Yes, you know that winning is so important. You have to set a tone in any tournament, we won the match, our focus is on our games, and hopefully, we win the next match. And then whatever happens, if we qualify, then God willingly, we will qualify and we will play good cricket in the future," he added.

Recapping the match, Pakistan won the match and decided to bowl first. Canada's Aaron Johnson helped them put up 106/7 on the scoreboard in the first inning.

Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf led the Pakistan bowling attack as both of them picked up two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Mohammad Rizwan played a stupendous knock and helped Pakistan clinch their first win of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Dillon Heyliger led the Canadian bowling attack after he picked up two wickets.

Amir was named the 'Player of the Match'.

