'We realised he can bowl 7-8 overs instead of 4 or 5': Dhawan's big statement on potential 'all-rounder' in Team India

Team India produced a brilliant outing in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against West Indies, registering a 119-run win to secure a clean sweep in Port of Spain. In a rain-hit game, India posted 226/3 in 36 overs; chasing a 258-run target (D/L method), the Windies batting lineup imploded as they could only score 137. This was India's second clean-sweep win over the Windies in ODIs this year, having registering a victory with the same scoreline in February at home as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of the team against West Indies in this series, spoke in detail about the side's performance in the series. India performed impressively with the ball in the ODI series and Mohammed Siraj, in particular, was impressive as he took four wickets in the series. In the final match, Siraj had a double-wicket first over which put Windies under instant pressure in the run-chase.

Also read: Watch: India stars burst into laughter after fan congratulates Axar on innings vs 'England': 'West Indies me tha bhaiya'

Dhawan lauded the fast bowler, insisting that he has come a long way in the past few years.

“He is a quality bowler. He has been playing for a long time now. He has a lot of self-belief. Sometimes, when I put a particular fielder somewhere, he quickly says, 'No, I don't want it' and then suggests a different fielding placement. So, I like that,” Dhawan told reporters during a post-match interaction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He took 2 wickets today. He knew what he had to do. It makes things easy for me as a captain. It feels good to see your players knowing they have to do. The way he bowled, the pace with which he bowled, and the swing he got, it was quite impressive.”

Dhawan also spoke on Deepak Hooda, who had decent outings with the ball in the ODI series. Hooda bowled in all three matches, and in the second ODI, completed nine overs, conceding 42 runs for a wicket.

“Before the series, we knew he could play the role of an all-rounder. The way he played in the first game, the confidence grew. We realised he can bowl 7-8 overs instead of four or five. He can bowl to left-handers as well. When we realised that after two games, I decided to open with him and he bowled a maiden,” said Dhawan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The skipper went on to praise his team for their collective efforts which led them to the ODI series win over West Indies.

"I am very very proud of the team. The way we have played the whole series, every match we have shown our character and turned challenges into great opportunities and I am happy with the way everyone has performed," said Dhawan.

“As per the team's perspective, there are a lot of positives to take from this series. Talking about the batting unit, everyone contributed equally in scoring runs. Shreyas, Shubman, Axar, everyone made runs which is a good sign for the team as they all are youngsters and playing in such conditions was a difficult task.”

The side will now shift its focus to the shortest format of the game, as the five-match T20I series begins July 29. Rohit Sharma will return as captain of the side for the series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON