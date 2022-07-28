Watch: India stars burst into laughter after fan congratulates Axar on innings vs 'England': 'West Indies me tha bhaiya'

A number of Team India stars took part in a fun Instagram session hosted by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Tuesday. Captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were a major part of the session, while other players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, and Avesh Khan also featured during the conversation. Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also crash landed the session for a few seconds after Pant hilariously tried to include him in the chat.

During the chat, Pant also included a number of Team India fans, one of whom had a hilarious interaction with Axar. The fan, seemingly from Gujarat, lauded Axar for his recent performance in the second ODI against West Indies where he smashed 64 off just 35 balls, and also picked the wicket of Shamarh Brooks. However, while congratulating Axar, the fan mistakenly said England instead of West Indies while mentioning the name of the opponent. The Indian team had toured England earlier this month.

At this, Axar hilariously said in Gujarati, “West Indies ma tha! (It was in West Indies)”, prompting laughter from all the Indian cricketers.

Pant, then, funnily said, “Match toh West Indies me hai bhaiya. Aap kahan England me dekh rahe ho? (The match was in West Indies! How are you watching it in England)."

Pant and Rohit are not part of the Team India squad for the ODI series against the West Indies; however, they will return to the side for the five-match T20I series that begins on July 29.

India won the three-match ODI series 3-0, defeating West Indies in the final game by 119 runs. In a rain-hit match in Port of Spain, India put up a strong score of 226/3 in 36 overs; chasing a 259-run target (D/L method), the Windies were bowled out on 137.

