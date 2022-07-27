Watch: 'Ae Rishabh kya kar raha hai tu?' - Rohit Sharma's hilarious reaction as Pant adds fan to Instagram live session

Team India stars Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, and captain Rohit Sharma engaged in a fun Instagram live session on Tuesday, as they added a number of other India players as well as multiple fans in a light interaction. Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also made a small appearance in the interaction, as Rishabh Pant hilariously added him to the Instagram live session as well. The chat began with Yuzvendra Chahal being in the discussion too; however, after he left, Pant decided to add guests to the live session.

He added a fan who, justifiably, was excited to join the chat as he interacted with the Team India stars. Incidentally, Rohit Sharma had connectivity issues and he left the discussion right before Pant added the fan. And so, once Rohit came back to the session, his expression as he saw the fan was absolute gold.

Also read: Watch: Dhoni's epic reaction to Pant's 'Bhaiya ko thodi der rakho' request during Instagram Live with Rohit, Suryakumar

See the whole video:

i am so proud of you pant

you are not only a good cricketer you are a real gem man

Rishabh to Rohit - khush ho gya fan yr bhaiya khush ho jaega

and us fan ka reaction to dekho uska to din ban gya yr

Aj pant ka fan hone pr dil se bahut proud ho raha hai khud pr@RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/jWlr3DAkXe — Sanidhya Tripathi (@Rishbh_Pant_Fan) July 26, 2022

After the fan left, Rohit hilariously said, “Ae Rishabh, kya kar raha hai tu? (Rishabh, what are you doing?)”

Rishabh, then said, "Aise hi bhaiya, fans se hi, hello. Khush ho gaya vo (Nothing, just saying hi to fans. He became so happy).

Pant went to add a number of other fans as the Team India trio interacted with them. Towards the end of the video, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter added Dhoni; initially his wife Sakshi picked the phone, and turned the camera towards the former India captain who passed a smile and quickly turned it off.

While Suryakumar and Chahal is already a part of the Team India squad for the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies, Pant and Rohit will join the squad for the five-match T20I series that begins on July 29. Chahal, however, has been rested for the T20Is.

India have already won the ODI series and will be aiming to register a clean sweep victory in the final match on July 27 (Wednesday).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON