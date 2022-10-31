'We tried to hurry back Jasprit Bumrah and look what happened': Chetan Sharma gives huge update on India pacer's return

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was expected to return to the squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. Team India are set to play T20Is and ODIs against the Kane Williamson-led side before taking on Bangladesh in ODIs and Tests. Bumrah, who has been out of action since September was expected to join the squad for the two fixtures, but his name was not on the list as the BCCI selectors revealed the squads for the four series on Monday. And BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma revealed the reason behind Bumrah's exclusion from the series and gave a huge update on his injury.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bumrah had injured his back ahead of the Asia Cup last month and had hence missed the crucial tournament in the UAE. He however returned for the home series that followed against Australia, but was sidelined once again with the same injury and was eventually ruled out of the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ: Ravindra Jadeja back as India announce ODI, Test squads for Bangladesh tour; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return

With India set to play New Zealand and Bangladesh after the World Cup in Australia, Bumrah was expected to recover in time and join the squad, but he wasn't picked for either of the four series.

Speaking to the press after the announcement of India's squad, Chetan revealed that the team management would want to be rather patient and not rush into his return as they had done the previous time with T20 World Cup around the corner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He will be back soon. Hoping we will play for India again soon. We hurried Jasprit Bumrah before the T20 World Cup and you saw what happened. So we want to be patient now. NCA team is looking after him well. Right now, we are a little cautious about including Bumrah. When we rest a player, there is a reason behind it,” he said.

The New Zealand series will begin from October 19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON