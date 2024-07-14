Harare, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed that he and captain Shubman Gill were batting with the aim of winning the fourth T20I against Zimbabwe without losing any wickets, focusing on the team’s victory rather than thinking about individual scores. We wanted to finish chase without any loss, says Jaiswal after India's 10-wicket win in 4th T20I

Chasing 153, Jaiswal and Gill went hammer and tongs to knock off the target in 15.2 overs, recording only the second instance of India beating Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in a T20I on Saturday.

“We were only thinking about finishing the game and make sure that the team wins and we finish without any loss ," Jaiswal told a group of fans after the game in a video shared by the BCCI.

While the win handed India an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, Jaiswal, who was the aggressor in the partnership, looked set for a century but remained unbeaten on 93, which came off 53 balls with 12 fours and two sixes.

“The only thing in the mind was to finish the game without any loss,” Jaiswal said.

“I really enjoyed playing today, it was an amazing experience with Shubman bhai and I really enjoyed scoring the runs. Whenever I play for India I really enjoy and feel proud," he added.

A member of the T20 World Cup-winning squad, the 22-year-old who arrived at international circuit across formats only last year, said he totally enjoyed the experience of being a part of the historic feat.

“I enjoyed my process and being a part of the World Cup champion team and I learnt a lot. I was really excited. Whenever I get a chance I try my best and make sure that I am contributing for the team and winning the games for my team,” he said.

India's tour of Zimbabwe for five T20Is concludes on Sunday with the fifth and final game slated here at the Harare Sports Club.

