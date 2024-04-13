"We were 10-20 runs short": LSG's Ayush Badoni on loss to DC

Lucknow [India], : Following the defeat against Delhi Capitals , Lucknow Super Giants middle-order batter Ayush Badoni said his team lost the fixture as they were 10-20 runs short. HT Image

Badoni scored a magnificent fifty while batting in the 26th encounter of the IPL 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The youngster played an unbeaten knock of 55 runs from 35 balls with the help of five boundaries and a maximum.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

"I didn't start the season well but I was performing well in the nets so I am thankful to KL Rahul and Justin Langer for backing and giving me chances," Badoni said in a post-match press conference.

The 24-year-old player said that when he came out to bat he was thinking of staying at the crease till the end so that the team could reach the 150-run mark.

"When I came out to bat, I was thinking of taking my innings to take it to the last and then attacking the bowlers because if we play the full 20 overs, we will be able to score 150 ," the right-hand batter asserted.

Badoni said that the DC bowlers, especially Kuldeep Yadav bowled really well throughout the innings.

"I think we were 10-20 runs short. Both the pitch were the same and they were good to bat on. The Delhi Capitals bowlers were bowling really well, especially Kuldeep Yadav," the Delhi-born cricketer stated.

In the end, the youngster said that KL Rahul has always backed him and told him that he is the best player and is capable of finishing the games.

"I was motivated as I was batting well in the nets. I talk to KL Rahul a lot and he always backs me and says that you are the best player and can finish the game. I have a great bond with Justin as well. Last year, I went to Australia and he taught me many things there," the 24-year-old player concluded.

Recapping the match, Delhi Capitals made history with a six-wicket win as Lucknow Super Giants for the first time failed to defend a target of more than 160 on their home turf in the Indian Premier League match on Friday.

Delhi Capitals lifted themselves off the bottom of the table as they almost effortlessly chased down 168 with eleven balls to spare. It is their second win in the tournament and they have now moved to ninth position on the points table.

Despite a late surge from Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan that helped LSG put up a competitive total, DC had all the answers with debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk and Rishabh Pant hitting the ball sweetly.

Kuldeep Yadav was awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling performance in his comeback match where the spinner grabbed three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 20 runs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.