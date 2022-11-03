'We were actually discussing…': KL Rahul reveals chat with Virat Kohli before game vs BAN

India opener KL Rahul ended his terrible run of form in the ongoing T20 World Cup, with a half century against Bangladesh on Wednesday. The right handed batter scored 50 runs off 32 balls, playing a key role in Team India's five-run win over Bangladesh in Adelaide. Courtesy his innings, the Men In Blue scored 184/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Bangladesh were asked to chase the revised target of 151 runs in 16 overs after rain had stopped play. Bangladesh could manage 145/6 and Team India jumped to the top of points table after securing two points with the win.

During net practice session prior to the match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were spotted having a discussion. This bemused cricket experts and fans, who wanted to know what the two were talking about. Some experts even speculated that Kohli was giving tips to the struggling 30-year old batter from Karnataka.

"We were actually just discussing how Australian conditions have been a little different this time. We have come here before and played Test cricket and we expected the wickets to play in a certain way and that's not happened so far and it's been more challenging than our previous tour. We were just talking about that thing," Rahul shared light about his chat with Kohli.

"We were discussing the mindset and what we can do in the middle. I was seeing if I can use something that he says in the middle, and if we can help each other. Those are the discussions that we all have as players. Obviously, he has been doing really well in the last few games and I was trying to understand his mindset and what he is thinking while he is in the middle. Just about that," he added.

Talking about his poor form with the bat prior to his superb innings against Bangladesh, Rahul said that he was disappointed for not being able to contribute to Team India's cause. But at the same time, he had the belief that a good knock was coming soon.

"I was a bit disappointed that I was not able to contribute for the team in the first 3 matches. I didn't get frustrated, I didn't feel like my form or my confidence was low. I just didn't get runs and it happens in the game. If you are feeling confident, a good innings will come. I knew in my heart that I was seeing the ball well, I knew that a good knock and a good contribution to the team was coming," explained Rahul.

