'He is a freak and those stats are super freakish': Watson after Virat Kohli shatters 2 huge records in IND vs BAN tie

Virat Kohli eclipsed Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene to become the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup tournaments. Jayawardene had scored 1016 runs in 31 matches and Kohli went past him in six matches fewer averaging more than 80. Kohli has now scored a staggering 1065 runs in T20 World Cups with a knock of 64 not out off 44 balls against Bangladesh on Wednesday, winning him the Player of the Match award as India won the contest by five runs in another thriller at the Adelaide Oval.

As Kohli continued his manic form to shatter records, former Australia cricketer Shane Watson is in awe of the star India batter's incredible stats in T20 World Cups, calling them 'ridiculous' and 'unbelievable'.

"Over 1000 runs in T20 World Cups at an average of over 80, I am not able to get my head around this. T20 cricket is a high-risk game, high-risk batting and to think that he can do it at the biggest tournament, averaging so much and winning so many games for his country. He is a freak and those statistics are super freakish. It's incredible that you can bat in such a high-risk format and score consistently. It's ridiculous," Watson said on Star Sports.

Also Read: 'Itne bade batsman ko aap toss ki tarah upar-neeche kar rahe hain': India legend slams Dravid, Rohit over Pant stance

Kohli has been in red-hot form in this T20 World Cup as he has notched up his third half-century in four matches in the tournament at a Bradman-esque average of 220. He is the leading run-scorer in this edition taking his tally to 220 runs with knocks of 82 not out, 62 not out, 12 and now an unbeaten 64. Besides, he also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the Indian batsman with most runs in Australia.

Kohli's half century took India's total to 184/6 in 20 overs against Bangladesh. Opener KL Rahul bounced back to form with a quickfire 50 runs off 32 balls which included four massive sixes. However, batter Dinesh Karthik's below par performance in the tournament continued as he perished for just seven runs after getting run out and captain Rohit Sharma couldn't get going either.

Bangladesh were provided an explosive start by Litton Das but after a break in play due to rain, India came back strongly. Litton was run-out by a stunning direct hit by KL Rahul, which triggered Bangladesh's downfall. From 66/0 in 7 overs, Bangladesh finished on 145/6, losing the match after they were set a revised target of 151 to get from 16 overs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON