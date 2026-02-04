‘We were terrible in 2021 and still won’: Pat Cummins backs Australia for T20 World Cup glory despite pull-out

Having withdrawn from the upcoming T20 World Cup, Pat Cummins feels that Australia are well-equipped to clinch the title. Cummins dropped out due to a recurring back stress fracture, which continues to be a concern. He was initially named in the squad, despite not playing a T20I since the 2024 World Cup. But as a precautionary measure, the veteran pulled out of the squad. Pat Cummins also revealed that the decision was made due to his Test cricket priority. (Reuters)

Speaking to The Guardian, he said, "T20 tournaments are always a bit funny. Here there’s five teams who have genuine chances to win it but any team can upset anyone at any stage. You just want to get through these first rounds unscathed to reach the Super 8s. That’s when you need guys fully fit and playing really good cricket. Yes, a few like Josh are still coming back to peak but most have had starring roles in the Big Bash."

Also Read: Injury-hit Pat Cummins withdrawn from Australia's T20 World Cup squad; no space for Steven Smith despite stellar BBL “They can shake that off. We were terrible leading into the 2021 World Cup and still won it. Australia don’t have to look too far back to find form. Mitch Marsh and Travis Head are the most powerful opening bats in the world. Adam Zampa’s spin is a proven match-winner in Sri Lanka and India. And then there’s the middle order of Glenn Maxwell and Tim David, who can win games on their own.”

Cummins also revealed that the decision was made due to his Test cricket priority. Australia are set to play 20 Tests in 10 months across 2026-27, beginning with two Tests against Bangladesh in August, before a three-Test tour of South Africa in September. It will be followed by a four-Test home summer against New Zealand. In 2027, they also tour India, play an away Ashes series, and host the ODI World Cup.

"You can’t play everything. Even us older players, who used to take a lot of convincing, recognise that we need periods each year to build or rebuild strength. Resting from a game or a series here or there means I can prioritise Tests. In the long run it means players get to play more cricket rather than playing until we break," he said.

"The older I’ve got the better I’ve managed my body and my feel for the game. I know now when to push and when not to expend energy unnecessarily. With this injury, all the medical staff and coaches and I were aligned in agreeing not to meddle with it," he added.