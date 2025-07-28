'We will bowl bouncers at you': What was said between players as England fume after Jadeja rejects Ben Stokes' proposal

There is no shortage of drama in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England. What looked like a memorable draw for Shubman Gill's India was spiced up after Ben Stokes had a thing or two to say to Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in the final session on Day 5 at Manchester. When only draw emerged as the one and possible result, Stokes approached the two Indian batters to shake hands and call the game off early, as he didn't want to overbowl his frontline seamers. Tempers flared in Manchester as England players exchanged a few words with Ravindra Jadeja (PTI)

However, Jadeja and Sundar were on the cusp of bringing up memorable centuries, hence it is no surprise that they decided to continue on and not shake hands right there and then.

India's decision to continue batting ruffled a few feathers in the England camp, as some of their players got stuck in. Zak Crawley, Jofra Archer, Ben Duckett, and Stokes tried their best to get Jadeja to accept their call. However, once he didn't accept, the hosts did not step back and said a few nasty words.

Sky Sports Cricket on YouTube has now released full footage of the entire drama, showcasing what was said between the players.

Here's the entire conversation between England players and Jadeja and Sundar when the drama unfolded in Manchester

Jofra Archer: If you wanted to hundred, you should have batted like it earlier.

Zak Crawley: Is it your decision? We'll bowl bouncers at you if you want.

Ravindra Jadeja: You have been doing that all day.

Ben Duckett: How long do you need, an hour? Then it works that you get to 100, he gets to 90, and then we have to wait for him. It's a bit late in the day for it.

Jadeja: I can't say 'ok, I don't want to play'.

Ben Stokes: You're going to get a Test hundred against Harry Brook and Ben Duckett?

Zak Crawley: If you shake our hands, then it's done.

Jadeja: I cannot do anything.

Crawley: Yes, you can, you can shake our hands.

Once Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar mentioned their centuries, the duo decided to walk off the field and shake the hands of the England players. The match ended in a draw. However, the highly fought contest was marred by ugly scenes at the end.

Several cricket pundits are calling out Ben Stokes' behaviour, and even former England captains Nasser Hussain and Alastair Cook sided with India, saying Jadeja and Sundar were well within their rights to do what they did.

After the Manchester draw, India captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir said both Jadeja and Sundar deserved their centuries after stitching up an unbeaten 203-run stand for the fifth wicket to help India stay alive in the series.

India and England will now square off in the final Test at the Oval, beginning Thursday, July 31.