‘We won’t argue about toss': Virat Kohli lists India's positives, negatives from T20 World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli, who led Team India for the final time in T20Is during the World Cup in UAE, reflected on the side's campaign as it bowed out of the tournament in the Super 12s. Kohli said that India's situation in the T20 World Cup "could've been different" if it had played with more intent in the first two games of the tournament.

India had conceded heavy defeats to Pakistan (by 10 wickets) and New Zealand (by 8 wickets), which eventually led to the side's ouster from the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup.

In his final post-match presentation as the captain of T20I side, Kohli also pointed out that Team India will draw positives from how it played in the last three games (against Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia).

"The positive was obviously the way we played the last three games. It's a game of margins, T20 cricket nowadays. Two overs of cricket with intent in the first two games and things could've been different today." Kohli said.

Team India's bowling coach Bharat Arun had said ahead of the side's final game against Namibia that tosses had played a key role in results throughout the tournament, but Kohli insisted that losing the toss cannot be used as an excuse.

"We are not a team that is going to make an argument about the toss. We should be able to do both things well if we lose or win the toss," said the Indian captain.

"As I said, we were not brave enough in the first two games and we suffered because of that. Also, our group was such that we knew it would get complicated afterward to go through."