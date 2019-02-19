Afghanistan to host Ireland for three T20 and five ODIs in India

Afghanistan will host Ireland for three T20 and five ODIs from the 21st February – 19th March 2019. The series starts with the T20 games, the first of which would be played on Thursday 21st February 2019 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun.

This would be the second time when Afghanistan and Ireland would play a series against each other.

The series this year will feature top performers from both Afghanistan and Ireland. Top wicket takers from the last series between the two nations Tim Murtagh from Ireland and Rashid Khan from Afghanistan will be seen in action again this series. While top scorer from the last series Andrew Balbirnie of Ireland and Rahmat Shah ( second highest scorer) of Afghanistan would add strength to their respective batting lineups in the upcoming series.

Other top stars who will be seen in action are Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammad Shahzad from Afghanistan and Irish stars like Kevin O Brien, Paul Stirling and George Dockrell.

In their last encounter when Ireland hosted Afghanistan, the latter defeated them in both the T20 series as well as the One Day International’s. On the return leg, Afghanistan would host Ireland in a neutral venue, which would happen to be the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India.

DSPORT will telecast the 1st & 2nd T20 matches out of the three and 1st, 3rd and 4th ODI out of the five match series.

