India vs West Indies: Hosts name 12-member squad for Guwahati ODI

India have announced their 12-member squad for the first ODI of the five-match series against West Indies which is scheduled to be played in Guwahati on Sunday.

The squad read: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Khaleel Ahmed.

Skipper Virat Kohli will be leading a strong Indian line-up with Rohit Sharma filling in as his deputy. Apart from the duo, Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu form the Indian batting top-order.

MS Dhoni will continue to take his position at the back of the stumps but Rishabh Pant has also been named in the squad and is widely tipped to make his ODI debut.

Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav are most likely to form the pace attack in the first ODI while they will be supported by spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Young pacer Khaleel Ahmed is the one who is likely to miss out when India finally name their playing XI before the match on Sunday.

KL Rahul and Manish Pandey didn’t find a place even in the 12-member squad.

