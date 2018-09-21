Asia Cup 2018, India vs Bangladesh: Statistical highlights of IND innings

Rohit Sharma slammed his second fifty in as many matches while Ravindra Jadeja ended the match with a four-wicket haul as India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first match of the Super Four in Dubai on Friday.

Here are some of the statistical highlights from the India innings –

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stitched together their 12th half-century stand in ODIs and this was their fifth 50-run stand against Bangladesh.

Shikhar Dhawan scored his fourth consecutive 40+ score in ODIs, before getting dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan. This was Dhawan’s fourth consecutive 40+ score against Bangladesh in ODIs. Dhawan was trapped LBW by the spinner, which was his first in 14 innings that the southpaw was dismissed in this fashion.

Rohit Sharma slammed his 36th ODI fifty and this was his fourth fifty plus score against Bangladesh in ODIs and consecutive fifty plus score against them as well. This was Rohit second fifty in as many games — the last time the India opener did so outside India was in Sri Lanka last year (54, 124 & 104).

Ambati Rayudu was dismissed for just 13 by Rubel Hossain and it means that the right-hander now manages just 16.8 against Bangladesh in seven ODIs.

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni stitched together their eight fifty-run partnership in ODIs and this was their first against Bangladesh.

