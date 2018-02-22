Body-shamed British schoolgirl wants to leave cricket after harsh letter

Daisy loves sports and cricket in particular, but at the tender age of 11 she wants to quit her favourite game. The reason for her drastic step is terrible.

The schoolgirl from Christchurch in Dorset, received a letter from Public Health England (PHE), which said that she was overweight, according to BBC.

“I lost my confidence and didn’t want to play anything, like cricket,” said Daisy. “Because I was like fat I didn’t fit in with all of the other people that were playing cricket.”

Daisy, weighed 8 stone 13 lb (57 kg approximately), says she did not feel that way before seeing the letter. Her mother Gill showed her the letter

The letter from PHE also adds that “being very overweight can lead to health problems, both as a child and in the future as an adult.” It also advises parents of “simple changes to be more active and eat more healthily”.

Eustace de Sousa, national lead for children, young people and families at Public Health England, however justified their letter

“The National Child Measurement Programme is invaluable for us in assessing the health of the nation’s children. It’s also an objective source of advice for parents on healthy weight in children,” de Sousa told Sun Online.

“Councils share the information in confidence with parents and, as the best judge of their children’s welfare, it is their decision on how to act on or share the information.”

Daisy’s family has, however, been able to talk her out of the situation. She is slowly getting back to playing cricket.