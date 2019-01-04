‘Well hello world’: Rohit Sharma shares first glimpse of baby girl

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma, who recently became a father of a baby girl, took to social media to share the image of his new born.

In the picture, which was shared by Sharma on his Instagram handle, the baby could be seen holding fingers of her father and mother Ritika.

“Well hello world! Let’s all have a great 2019 ,” Sharma captioned the picture.

Well hello world! Let’s all have a great 2019 😉 pic.twitter.com/N1eJ2lHs8A — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 3, 2019

The right-hand batsman, who was in Australia at the time of his daughter’s birth, flew back to Mumbai as soon as the news arrived. Later, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Sharma would give a miss to the fourth Test of the ongoing four-match series against Australia which is going on in Sydney.

Sharma will join the national ODI side on January 8 when the team begins their preparation for the three-match ODI series starting January 12.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 13:02 IST