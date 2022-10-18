'Well. Yeah, I did': Matthew Wade admits to obstructing the field in Wood's over

Australia cricketer Matthew Wade has broken silence on the controversy surrounding "Obstructing the field" during last week's T20I between England and Australia. In the 17th over, Wade skied a delivery and seemingly shoved fast bowler Wood out of the way while the latter was trying to catch the ball. The 34-year batter's act miffed quite a few English players including captain Jos Butler who chose not to appeal for the same.

Wade admitted that in the heat of the moment, he didn't realise what he had done but after watching the replays later, the wicketkeeper batter realised his mistake. It was his teammate Kane Richardson who made him recall the incident.

"That looked horrible when I saw it after the game. It was one of those things that just happened so fast. I think Kane Richardson said to me when I got off the ground, 'You pushed him, basically'. I was like, 'No, I didn't'. And then I saw the replay and I was like, 'Well, yeah, I did'," Wade was quoted as saying to cricket.com.au's 'The Unplayable Podcast'.

"(Wood bowling at) 150 (kph), decent crowd – at first I didn't know if I hit it. It hit me in the head hard, it rung my bell a little bit, (I) went to run down the wicket, Davey (Warner) sent me back, I turned and saw point running in," he explained.

"Then I wasn't sure if I was going to get run out or where the actual ball was. It all just happened literally like that. And then the next minute, I was on the ground, looked up and the ball was like coming down," added the 34-year old.

Wade was eventually dismissed at 21 runs off 15 balls in the 20th over by Sam Curran and Australia ended up losing the match by 8 runs. However, the incident triggered a spirit of cricket debate. Wade was brutally trolled on social media for his antics. England captain Butler was also questioned over his decision of not appealing the act.

