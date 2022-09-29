'Were they brothers?': Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli and Babar Azam's adorable childhood photos go viral

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has drawn comparisons with India's Virat Kohli ever since he started turning heads with match-winning knocks for his country. Apart from his technique and his prowess in the shorter formats of the game despite largely sticking to orthodox shots, something that is a characteristic feature of Kohli's batting style as well, there were several who also noted that Babar does look like Kohli in some ways.

Now a post has gone viral on Twitter which compares photos of the two batting greats from their childhood days. Both players do look similar in the photos, fans have noted, and are even wearing shirts of similar colour.

Fans from India and Pakistan have noted how similar to each other they look. “How come, both babar & kohli are wearing the same shirts," commented a Twitter user while sharing the childhood photos of the two stalwarts dressed in similar flannel shirts.

Another fan quipped "Were they brothers."

Someone pointed to Bollywood on-screen brother characters' Karan and Arjun and commented "Karan Arjun."

A skeptical fan however wrote "Kahan se same lag rahe hai( they don't look similar)?

Babar has enjoyed a steady rise since making his international debut in May 2015. The comparisons with Kohli were initially seen as meaningless as, while he was a gifted batter, Babar was much junior to Kohli. The former India captain had made his debut in 2008 and was at the peak of his prowess during Babar's initial years in international cricket. However, Kohli's poor form over the last three years as coincided with Babar not just excelling with the bat accross format, but also ably leading Pakistan as their captain.

Interestingly during the Asia Cup 2022, while Kohli recovered from his wretched form, Azam went through a rough patch. The former Indian skipper had bounced back into form with his maiden T20I century against Afghanistan during Asia Cup 2022, but Azam's form had dipped as he struggled to hit runs in his usual fashion. The Pakistan captain's lean patch ended during the ongoing series at home against England where he notched his second T20I hundred in a record run chase alongside opener Mohammad Rizwan.

In the upcoming T20 World Cup in October, both Kohli and Azam will be vital cogs in their respective teams and their nations' chances at the marquee tournament will rely a lot on their individual performances.

