West Indies beat Bangladesh to stay in Women's T20 World Cup semifinals race

Off-spinner Karishma Ramharack took 4 for 17 as West Indies beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the Women’s T20 World Cup at Sharjah on Thursday. Skipper Hayley Matthews led the West Indies run-chase with 34 off 22 balls.(AP Photo)

Ramharack's spell restricted Bangladesh to 103 for 8. Skipper Hayley Matthews led the chase with 34 off 22 balls, hitting six boundaries, to help her side score 104 for 2 in 12.5 overs and boost their hopes of reaching the semifinals.

West Indies moved atop Group B with their second win in three games. They could still need another win in their final group game against England to qualify for the semis.

England have a game in hand; Scotland on Sunday, then West Indies on Tuesday.

Second-placed South Africa also need a win in their last group game against Bangladesh on Saturday to advance.

Tournament host Bangladesh have lost all three of their games.

Ramharack headlines win

Ramharack was in action early, and Bangladesh opener Shathi Rani was stumped for 9 and Dilara Akter was bowled on 19.

Shobana Mostary (16) revived the innings in a 40-run partnership with skipper Nigar Sultana, who top-scored with 39 off 44 balls.

Ramharack again provided the breakthrough, with Mostary stumped in the 13th over.

Bangladesh slumped, and legspinner Afy Fletcher took 2 for 25.

Sultana hit four fours but couldn’t generate any more momentum with the lower middle order, and Bangladesh had to settle for a below-par total despite a slow Sharjah track.

In reply, Matthews brought her power game in 52 off 45 balls for the first wicket with Stafanie Taylor.

Matthews provided the punchy start before she was bowled in the eighth over.

Taylor scored 27 off 29 balls, including three fours, before retiring hurt. It didn't West Indies, however, as Shemaine Campbelle scored 21 off 16 balls and Deandra Dottin smacked an unbeaten 19 off seven balls, including two sixes.