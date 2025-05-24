West Indies youngster equals AB de Villiers' world record during 2nd ODI vs Ireland but rain plays spoilsport

In just his tenth ODI appearance, West Indies' Matthew Forde produced a world record-equalling outing that left Ireland stunned and brought his name alongside the legendary AB de Villiers in the record books. The 23-year-old, primarily known for his fast bowling, smashed a 16-ball fifty in Dublin on Saturday, equalling the fastest fifty in ODI history, during a blistering cameo that turned the tide in the second game of the three-match series. Matthew Forde celebrates his half-century against Ireland(Windies Cricket)

Walking in during the 43rd over, Forde unleashed mayhem almost instantly. After warming up with a six off just his second ball, he launched a furious assault on the Irish bowlers. Josh Little bore the brunt of Forde’s ferocity, hammered for four consecutive sixes in a single over that flipped the momentum.

Forde's stay lasted just 19 balls, but it was packed with fireworks – 58 runs, laced with eight towering sixes and two boundaries, with a jaw-dropping 56 runs coming via boundaries alone. It was carnage in the final stretch of the innings as Ireland’s attack crumbled under pressure.

He had a golden opportunity to surpass de Villiers’ record of 16 balls, set against the West Indies in 2015, but missed a ramp shot at 47.1. Undeterred, he sent the next two deliveries into the stands to join the South African icon in ODI folklore. His innings ended later in the same over, but not before lifting the West Indies to a commanding 352/8.

Rain plays spoilsport

Earlier, Keacy Carty had anchored the innings with a steady 102 off 109 balls, while captain Shai Hope chipped in with a composed 49. Their contributions set the stage for Forde’s late blitz, but rain played spoilsport right before Ireland's innings, ensuring no play was possible at all after West Indies played their fifty overs.

The series remains in favour of Ireland as they lead 1-0, with West Indies being denied an opportunity to go for a comeback series win.