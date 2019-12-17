e-paper
Home / Cricket / West Indies players to wear black armbands in memory of Basil Butcher

West Indies players to wear black armbands in memory of Basil Butcher

One of Butcher's more memorable hundreds was an innings of 133 against England at the Lord's in 1963. However, during the break of that particular knock, he came to know about his wife having a miscarriage. He read the telegram and again went onto bat.

cricket Updated: Dec 17, 2019 23:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Visakhapatnam
Former West Indies batsman Basil Butcher.
Former West Indies batsman Basil Butcher.(Twitter))
         

The West Indies cricket team will be wearing black armbands during the second ODI against India as a mark of respect for the 1960s great Basil Butcher, who died on Monday.

He was 86.

“One of the West Indies greats, Basil Butcher, who was also a teammate of Sir Gary Sobers, Rohan Kanhai, Clive Lloyd has passed away in the early hours this morning (Indian time). As a mark of respect, the West Indies team will be wearing black armbands in the 2nd ODI,” team manager Philip Spooner told mediapersons here.

Butcher, a right-handed batsman from Guyana, made his debut against India and played 44 Tests till 1969.

He scored seven hundreds and 16 half-centuries at an average of 43.11 and had a highest score of 209.

In his debut series against India, he scored 486 runs at an average of 69 plus, hitting two hundreds and three fifties.

One of Butcher’s more memorable hundreds was an innings of 133 against England at the Lord’s in 1963. However, during the break of that particular knock, he came to know about his wife having a miscarriage. He read the telegram and again went onto bat.

In the next tour of England in 1965, Butcher notched up his highest Test score -- 209 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

