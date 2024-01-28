West Indies pull off miracle Test win vs Australia in Gabba: How it unfolded on a nail-biting Day 4

Australia was 29 runs away from winning the day-night test and completing a clean sweep of its Test summer, but an inspired spell by Shamar Joseph has the West Indies on the brink of its first win Down Under in 27 years in a dramatic fourth day. The West Indies players celebrate the dismissal of Mitchell Starc of Australia during day four of the second cricket Test(AFP)

At the dinner break on Sunday, Australia was 187-8 with Steve Smith unbeaten on 76, and seemingly holding the key for victory for the hosts, which lost six wickets in the first session.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Nathan Lyon was not out on five, with only Josh Hazlewood left to bat for Australia. After being helped off the ground with what appeared a badly injured toe from a searing Mitchell Starc yorker from the final ball of West Indies' second innings on Saturday, Joseph returned with a stunning spell of fast bowling to breathe life into the tourists' push for a famous test victory against Australia.

Joseph took 6-60 off ten overs with the 24-year-old reaching speeds of close to 150 kph (93 mph) and tore through the Australian middle order in a breathtaking spell.

He bowled Cameron Green (42) to break a 71-run stand before blasting through Travis Head's defence with a yorker with his next ball. It was Head's second first-ball duck of the match.

Mitch Marsh (10) and Alex Carey (two) both came and went quickly as Australia wobbled and belief grew for West Indies of a stunning upset.

Starc made 21 before he became Joseph's fifth wicket when he was caught by Kevin Sinclair at cover.

Cummins, who scored a career-high 64 not out in the first innings could only manage two before he edged a ball through to Joshua da Silva with Australia still requiring 41 runs to win.

On Saturday, West Indies made early inroads through as Australia ended Day 3 at 60-2 still needing 156 runs Australia lost its recently named test player of the year Usman Khawaja (10) and Marnus Labuschagne (5) before Smith and Green saw Australia to stumps.

West Indies wasted numerous opportunities on Saturday to swell its lead beyond 215 runs as it got bowled out for 193 in the last session after No. 11 batter Shamar Joseph had to retire hurt.

Hazlewood picked up 3-23 with his impeccable bowling and Lyon grabbed 3-42 with Starc and Green picking up one wicket apiece.