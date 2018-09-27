West Indies skipper Jason Holder shows off golfing skills - Watch

West Indies are set to take on world number one side India in a two Test series from October 4 and the team is already in India to prepare for the series.

Every member of the team will have to bring his A game for Windies to even salvage a draw on challenging Indian wickets. One player on whom the spotlight will be even higher will be skipper Jason Holder, who would need to deliver with both bat and ball.

Holder though is relaxed and showed off his golfing skills in the team hotel. In a tweet by @windiescricket one can see how the skipper uses a club to hit a golf ball in front of some of his teammates.

Apart from the video, the tweet jokingly compares Holder’s skills to Tiger Woods, who won his tournament in five years, after winning the Tours Championship. “Think our Skipper @Jaseholder98 can give @TigerWoods a run for it? #WindiesCricket #ItsOurGame” the tweet read.

Before the Test series West Indies begin their month long tour with a two-day match against Board President’s XI on 29th September.

