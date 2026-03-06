West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein calls on Cristiano Ronaldo to help as team remains stranded in India: ‘Come rescue me’

Following the conclusion of their T20 World Cup campaign on the subcontinent, the contingent of West Indian players and support staff have found it difficult to return home after cancellations of flights due to the conflict taking place over the Gulf states and the Middle East. Akeal Hosein is part of the West Indian T20 squad, but also of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. (AFP) With 5 days having passed since the Windies’ last game of their campaign, against India in Kolkata, it seems to be the case that the board and players are still struggling to make their way home. With head coach Daren Sammy have posted on his social media account over the last few days to highlight the team’s frustration, spin-bowler Akeal Hosein also joined the mix with a comment on the situation. “At this point, I’m better off asking Cristiano [Ronaldo] to send the [jet] and come rescue me yes,” wrote Hosein tongue in cheek on his account on X, referencing how the Windies players were struggling to find any charter that would be able to guide them home safely in this time of conflict.

Hosein mentioned the legendary footballer, whose shirt number he shares and whose celebration he has paid homage to in the past. Hosein's statement acts as an indication of the difficulties being faced at the moment. Coach Sammy demands updates from CWI The tensions between Iran and neighbouring states have bled into private citizens also struggling – India is hosting the ongoing World Cup, and given pre-existing air route blockades over Pakistan, the lack of an option to fly out over the Gulf has led to flight cancellations and a cramped air traffic schedule. Head coach Sammy had previously posted on X saying “I just wanna go home,” and was finally relieved after Cricket West Indies released a statement confirming that the board was attempting to charter a plane for the team to return home. However, Hosein’s recent post seems to indicate that even this has fallen through.