Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
    West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field

    June 18, 2024 5:41 AM IST
    West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field in the Match 40 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
    West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score, Match 40 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
    West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 40 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 18 Jun 2024 at 06:00 AM
    Venue : Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

    West Indies squad -
    Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph
    Afghanistan squad -
    Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 18, 2024 5:41 AM IST

    West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

    West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shai Hope (In place of Roston Chase), Rovman Powell (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy (In place of Romario Shepherd).

    June 18, 2024 5:35 AM IST

    West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Scores: Afghanistan Playing XI

    West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (C), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

    June 18, 2024 5:33 AM IST

    West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Toss Update

    West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field

    June 18, 2024 5:00 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 40 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    West Indies vs Afghanistan Match Details
    Match 40 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between West Indies and Afghanistan to be held at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

