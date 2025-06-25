West Indies vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch WI vs AUS live on TV and online

West Indies, led by Roston Chase, are all set to begin the fourth edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle as they gear up to face Pat Cummins-led Australia in their own backyard. The three-match series will get underway on Wednesday in Barbados, and it remains to be seen whether the hosts can challenge Australia and win the Frank Worrell Trophy. Here are all the live streaming details for the 1st Test between West Indies and Australia in Barbados.(AFP)

Australia are without Steve Smith for the first Test after he was ruled out due to a finger injury that he sustained during the WTC final against South Africa at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Marnus Labuschagne has also been dropped from the squad following his poor returns with the bat.

Sam Konstas will be opening the batting for Australia alongside Usman Khawaja, while Josh Inglis is all set to come in as the replacement for Steve Smith.

Ahead of the series, West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph warned Sam Konstas, saying the Australian opening batter better "watch out."

Squads:

West Indies: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

Here are all the live streaming details for the 1st Test between West Indies and Australia

When will the 1st Test between the West Indies and Australia take place?

The 1st Test between the West Indies and Australia will begin on Wednesday, June 25. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will the 1st Test between the West Indies and Australia take place?

The 1st Test between West Indies and Australia will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st Test between the West Indies and Australia?

There will be no live broadcast for the 1st Test between the West Indies and Australia in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st Test between the West Indies and Australia?

The 1st Test between the West Indies and Australia will be streamed live on the Fancode App and website.