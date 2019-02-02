West Indies vs England, 2nd Test Day 3 in Antigua: Live cricket score and updates

Day 2 Round-up: West Indies pressed home their advantage on day two of the second Test on Friday, leaving England’s hopes of winning the series hanging precariously in Antigua.West Indies were 272 for six at the close in their first innings, having added 242 runs to their overnight score on a North Sound pitch that looked to have dried out considerably from Thursday’s greentop. ((Full scorecard and commentary))

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 20:25 IST