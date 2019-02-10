West Indies vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 in St Lucia: Cricket score and updates

Day 1 round-up: Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler compiled an unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 124 to guide England to 231 for four at the close on day one of the third Test against West Indies in St Lucia.

Stokes enjoyed a most unusual reprieve when he was caught-and-bowled for 52 by Alzarri Joseph, who snaffled a sharp chance as the ball cannoned towards his midriff.

After trudging from the oval at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, Stokes was removing his protective equipment when the third umpire declared that Joseph had delivered a no-ball after reviewing the footage. ((Full scorecard))

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 19:40 IST