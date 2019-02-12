 West Indies vs England, 3rd Test Day 4 in St Lucia, Highlights: As It Happened
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

West Indies vs England, 3rd Test Day 4 in St Lucia, Highlights: As It Happened

Catch the highlights of the fourth day of the third Test match between West Indies and England 

cricket Updated: Feb 13, 2019 08:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
West Indies vs England,WI vs England,Joe Root
England's Joe Root celebrates his century with Ben Stokes. (Reuters)

As it happened: England ended a disappointing Test series with the consolation of a comprehensive victory over the West Indies on the fourth day of the third and final Test in St Lucia on Tuesday. Thrashed in the first two matches of the series to surrender the Wisden Trophy after ten years in English possession, the tourists gained a measure of consolation in completing a 232-run victory with a day to spare.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 19:44 IST

tags

more from cricket