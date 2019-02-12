West Indies vs England, 3rd Test Day 4 in St Lucia, Highlights: As It Happened

As it happened: England ended a disappointing Test series with the consolation of a comprehensive victory over the West Indies on the fourth day of the third and final Test in St Lucia on Tuesday. Thrashed in the first two matches of the series to surrender the Wisden Trophy after ten years in English possession, the tourists gained a measure of consolation in completing a 232-run victory with a day to spare.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 19:44 IST