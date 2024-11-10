Explore
    West Indies vs England Live Score: 1st T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 01:30 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 10, 2024 1:09 AM IST
    West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start at 01:30 AM
    West Indies vs England Live Score, 1st T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024
    West Indies vs England Live Score, 1st T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 10 Nov 2024 at 01:30 AM
    Venue : Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

    West Indies squad -
    Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Terrance Hinds
    England squad -
    Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Jordan Cox, Will Jacks, Dan Mousley, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Jafer Chohan, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Reece Topley, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 10, 2024 1:09 AM IST

    West Indies vs England Live Scores: England Playing XI

    West Indies vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt (WK), Will Jacks, Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Dan Mousley (On debut), Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley.

    Nov 10, 2024 1:09 AM IST

    West Indies vs England Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

    West Indies vs England Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.

    Nov 10, 2024 12:35 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs England Match Details
    1st T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and England to be held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados at 01:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket West Indies vs England Live Score: 1st T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 01:30 AM
