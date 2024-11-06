Explore
    West Indies vs England Live Score: 3rd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2024 to start at 11:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 6, 2024 11:10 PM IST
    West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start at 11:30 PM
    West Indies vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2024
    West Indies vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 06 Nov 2024 at 11:30 PM
    Venue : Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

    West Indies squad -
    Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph
    England squad -
    Dan Mousley, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Jafer Chohan, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Reece Topley, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 6, 2024 11:10 PM IST

    West Indies vs England Live Scores: England Playing XI

    West Indies vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt(WK), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone(C), Sam Curran, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

    Nov 6, 2024 11:10 PM IST

    West Indies vs England Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

    West Indies vs England Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(C)(WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph.

    Nov 6, 2024 10:38 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2024

    West Indies vs England Match Details
    3rd ODI of England tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and England to be held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados at 11:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

