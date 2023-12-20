close_game
News / Cricket / West Indies vs England Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to field
Live

Dec 20, 2023 01:07 AM IST
West Indies vs England Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to field in the 4th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2023

Venue : Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Sherfane ...Read More Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas
England squad -
Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, John Turner, Reece Topley, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills

West Indies vs England Live Score, 4th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2023

  • Dec 20, 2023 01:07 AM IST
    West Indies vs England Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

    West Indies vs England Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (C), Gudakesh Motie, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Kyle Mayers.

  • Dec 20, 2023 01:07 AM IST
    West Indies vs England Live Scores: England Playing XI

    West Indies vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler (C)(WK), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

  • Dec 20, 2023 01:07 AM IST
    West Indies vs England Live Score: Toss Update

    West Indies vs England Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to field

  • Dec 20, 2023 12:29 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 4th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2023

    West Indies vs England Match Details
    4th T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2023 between West Indies and England to be held at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad at 01:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

