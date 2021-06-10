West Indies vs South Africa live score, 1st Test Day 1

WI vs SA live score 1st Test: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the first Test at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Saint Lucia.

South Africa handed debuts to Keegan Petersen and Kyle Verreynne.

West Indies, on the other hand, decided to open with Shai Hope and gave debut to Jayden Seales.

West Indies vs South Africa live score

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

South Africa Playing XI: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock(w), Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

