West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score 2nd ODI in Antigua

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live score: Sri Lanka and West Indies resume battle in the second ODI of the series. The hosts West Indies had won the first ODI comfortably. Sri Lanka would like to make a strong comeback. West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first in the 2nd ODI in Antigua.

Follow West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score 2nd ODI here





Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Oshada Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep

West Indies (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein