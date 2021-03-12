West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score 2nd ODI in Antigua
- Follow live score and updates of West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in Antigua
West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live score: Sri Lanka and West Indies resume battle in the second ODI of the series. The hosts West Indies had won the first ODI comfortably. Sri Lanka would like to make a strong comeback. West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first in the 2nd ODI in Antigua.
Follow West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score 2nd ODI here
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Oshada Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep
West Indies (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We weren't aware enough on that pitch': Kohli after India's 8-wicket loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India caught cold in opening tie as England win by 8 wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England, 1st T20I: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Magnificent', 'insane': KL Rahul's amazing fielding leaves commentators in awe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC reacts after Hardik Pandya plays outrageous shot off Ben Stokes
- Hardik Pandya's outrageous ramp shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I in Ahmedabad forced ICC to tweet. The parent body wanted fans to come up with a name for Pandya's shot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England players wear black armbands in memory of Joey Benjamin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score 2nd ODI in Antigua
- Follow live score and updates of West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in Antigua
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant reverse-flicks Jofra Archer for a six, Twitter goes wild - Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's breaking news': Ex cricketer stunned with India's choice of openers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brilliant Lee single-handedly powers South Africa to win in 3rd women's ODI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st T20 highlights: Iyer's fifty goes in vain as England win by 8 wickets
Tainted Sharjeel Khan named in Pakistan squad for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harbhajan Singh ‘regrets’ not playing at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCB not in favour of Asia Cup this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50% crowd allowed in Ahmedabad for India vs England T20I series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox