WI vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies, United States face-off in virtual Super 8 eliminator
- 5:04 AM IST, June 22 West Indies vs United States: What did Steven Taylor say?
- 4:54 AM IST, June 22 West Indies vs United States: What did Darren Sammy say?
- 4:42 AM IST, June 22 West Indies vs United States: Squads
- 4:37 AM IST, June 22 West Indies vs United States: Hello and welcome to all
WI vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs United States: West Indies face USA in their Super 8 clash, on Saturday.
WI vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs United States: It is expected to be a thriller as USA take on West Indies in their T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 fixture, in Bridgetown on Saturday. The match will also serve as an eliminator for both sides. West Indies were unbeaten in their group stage, but stuttered in their first Super 8 fixture, losing to England. Meanwhile, the USA lost to South Africa. Despite being the favourites for this match, West Indies will be wary of the threat posed by the USA....Read More
The match will also see West Indies without star opener Brandon King, who retired hurt in their previous fixture. To make matters worse, whoever replaces King will need to deal with Saurabh Netravalkal, who is in sizzling form for USA. Meanwhile, the absence of Monank Patel at the top for USA, will bring in more pressure for the experienced Steven Taylor. He hasn't been in good form in this tournament and will look to bounce back.
Speaking ahead of the match, Taylor said, "It's a wonderful feeling. I'm representing my parents, my Jamaican heritage. At the end of the day, I might be born American but I speak more Jamaican than I speak American sometimes. So, it's a great feeling playing against West Indies, growing up, watching Laras, Chris Gayles, all the big fans and to have the chance of playing against them now and in a World Cup stage."
WI vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs United States: What did Steven Taylor say?
WI vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs United States: Speaking ahead of the match, USA's Taylor said, "It's a wonderful feeling. I'm representing my parents, my Jamaican heritage. At the end of the day, I might be born American but I speak more Jamaican than I speak American sometimes. So, it's a great feeling playing against West Indies, growing up, watching Laras, Chris Gayles, all the big fans and to have the chance of playing against them now and in a World Cup stage."
WI vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs United States: What did Darren Sammy say?
WI vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs United States: Speaking ahead of the match, WI's Sammy said, "We did not execute our plans [against England] well enough. But in a tournament, there's a game where the opposition will get the better of you. But that doesn't mean you're out of it. Now, in order to win, we've got to win all our matches. And that's what we'll focus on. We will leave this game in St. Lucia."
WI vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs United States: Squads
WI vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs United States: WI - Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph
USA - Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones(c), Corey Anderson, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Monank Patel, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk
WI vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs United States: Hello and welcome to all
WI vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs United States: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's T20 World Cup Super 8 clash between WI and USA. Stay tuned folks!