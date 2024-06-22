WI vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies, United States face-off in virtual Super 8 eliminator

WI vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs United States: It is expected to be a thriller as USA take on West Indies in their T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 fixture, in Bridgetown on Saturday. The match will also serve as an eliminator for both sides. West Indies were unbeaten in their group stage, but stuttered in their first Super 8 fixture, losing to England. Meanwhile, the USA lost to South Africa. Despite being the favourites for this match, West Indies will be wary of the threat posed by the USA....Read More

The match will also see West Indies without star opener Brandon King, who retired hurt in their previous fixture. To make matters worse, whoever replaces King will need to deal with Saurabh Netravalkal, who is in sizzling form for USA. Meanwhile, the absence of Monank Patel at the top for USA, will bring in more pressure for the experienced Steven Taylor. He hasn't been in good form in this tournament and will look to bounce back.

Speaking ahead of the match, Taylor said, "It's a wonderful feeling. I'm representing my parents, my Jamaican heritage. At the end of the day, I might be born American but I speak more Jamaican than I speak American sometimes. So, it's a great feeling playing against West Indies, growing up, watching Laras, Chris Gayles, all the big fans and to have the chance of playing against them now and in a World Cup stage."