West Indies Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Scotland Women won the toss and elected to bat
West Indies Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 06 Oct 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
West Indies Women squad -
Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Alteia Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Nerissa Crafton, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James
Scotland Women squad -
Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Jack Brown, Megan McColl, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Kathryn Bryce, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Olivia Bell, Rachel Slater
West Indies Women vs Scotland Women Live Scores: West Indies Women Playing XI
West Indies Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: West Indies Women (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews (C), Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Alteia Campbelle (WK), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation (In for Zaida James), Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Ashmini Munisar (In for Shamilia Connell).
West Indies Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Toss Update
West Indies Women vs Scotland Women Match Details
Match 8 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 between West Indies Women and Scotland Women to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.