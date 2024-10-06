Explore
Sunday, Oct 6, 2024
New Delhi 33oC
New Delhi330C
Sunday, Oct 6, 2024
    Live

    West Indies Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Scotland Women won the toss and elected to bat

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 6, 2024 7:25 PM IST
    West Indies Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Scotland Women won the toss and elected to bat in the Match 8 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024
    West Indies Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 06 Oct 2024 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    West Indies Women squad -
    Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Alteia Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Nerissa Crafton, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James
    Scotland Women squad -
    Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Jack Brown, Megan McColl, Saskia Horley, Chloe Abel, Darcey Carter, Katherine Fraser, Kathryn Bryce, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Hannah Rainey, Olivia Bell, Rachel Slater

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 6, 2024 7:25 PM IST

    West Indies Women vs Scotland Women Live Scores: West Indies Women Playing XI

    West Indies Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: West Indies Women (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews (C), Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Alteia Campbelle (WK), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chedean Nation (In for Zaida James), Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Ashmini Munisar (In for Shamilia Connell).

    Oct 6, 2024 7:17 PM IST

    West Indies Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Toss Update

    West Indies Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Scotland Women won the toss and elected to bat

    Oct 6, 2024 6:35 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024

    West Indies Women vs Scotland Women Match Details
    Match 8 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 between West Indies Women and Scotland Women to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

