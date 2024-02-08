'What an idiot': Mark Waugh's insensitive on-air remark on West Indies batter

Australia cruised to a eight-wicket victory in the third ODI against West Indies, to complete a 3-0 whitewash in their three-match series in Griffith. It turned out to be a one-sided encounter as a four-wicket haul from Xavier Bartlett saw Australia restrict West Indies for 86 in 24.1 overs. Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh criticised a West Indies batter.

Chasing 87, the hosts cruised to 87/2 in 6.5 overs, courtesy of Josh Inglis' unbeaten 35* off 16 balls. The visitors received plenty of criticism for their tactical approach, and many felt that they made it easier for Australia.

Meanwhile, Aussie legend Mark Waugh particularly criticised Windies opener Kjorn Ottley, who could only register eight off seven wickets. The manner in which Ottley lost his wicket angered Waugh, who was straightforward with his criticism.

Facing Bartlett in the third over, Ottley received a full and swinging delivery, on middle. Ottley tried to push it away, but missed it, and it hit his pads. The Aussies appealed for lbw and the umpire's finger went up. Ottley had a word with his partner and decided to not review.

Meanwhile, replays showed that there was a clear inside edge, and if Ottley would have reviewed it, he would have continued batting. Speaking in the commentary box, Waugh said, "He’s smashed it!! what an idiot."

"It sounded like there were two noises. My goodness, what are they doing? That is just unforgivable," he added.

Both sides will now face each other in a three-match T20I series, which is scheduled to begin on Friday. Speaking after the third ODI, even West Indies captain Shai Hope felt his side's batters performed poorly.

"Not sure if we can make sense of it, our batters let us down. We need to do some real searching. Can’t really put your finger on one thing, comes down to mindset. Few things we can look at but we didn’t bat as well as we should have," he said.