‘What are we actually doing with Axar Patel?’: Suryakumar Yadav savaged as glaring mistake in 2nd T20I loss exposed

India fell to a loss at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha on Sunday, with South Africa leaving it late in a low scoring encounter but getting the job done to level the series at 1-1- with an over to spare. Delhi Capitals teammates Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel in action at St George's Park.(AFP)

India had their noses in front after a phenomenal spell by five-wicket hero Varun Chakravarthy, aided superbly by Ravi Bishnoi as the Proteas batters struggled against India’s spinners.

Tristan Stubbs and Gerald Coetzee played some big hits at the death to take South Africa home. After the match, some pointed out that Suryakumar Yadav missed a trick by giving Axar Patel only one over in the innings.

Former Indian batter turned pundit Akash Chopra was one to weigh in on the under-utilisation of Axar. "What are we actually doing with Axar Patel? Why are you playing him? Give a little clarity,” demanded Chopra on his Youtube channel. “Axar Patel - one over in Kingsmead, Durban, and here also just one over. On a pitch where six of the seven wickets were picked up by spinners, he bowled just one over.”

In India’s bowling innings, nine overs of spin went for just 40 runs, taking six wickets. Conversely, 10 overs of pace saw India bleed 86 runs, with Arshdeep Singh going for 41 in his quota.

Axar bowled a solitary over, conceding only 2 runs, but wasn’t brought back against his Delhi Capitals teammate Tristan Stubbs. Stubbs was visibly struggling against spin through his entire innings but was able to unleash a flurry of boundaries once the seamers were brought on.

"That was a thing that stood out here as Tristan Stubbs, who played well, wasn't able to pick length properly at the start. He was going back against full deliveries. He is a quality player and he showed in the end how and why,” commented Chopra.

‘An obvious mistake on Surya’s part…'

With the bat, Axar was promoted to number five ahead of Hardik Pandya, and played decently for 27 off 21 on the slow pitch before getting run out. However, as a bowler, Chopra felt India should be getting more out of Axar.

“In my opinion, he is being underutilised as a resource. We are saying that you are playing three spinners but you are unable to play them properly… Not bowling Axar Patel was an obvious mistake on Surya's part,” said Chopra, critical of the new Indian T20 captain.

The damage caused to Axar by Heinrich Klaasen in the T20 World Cup final could explain the hesitancy to bowl Axar against the middle order, but the all-rounder provides flexibility as a new-ball option as well if required.

India’s combination at Cape Town will be interesting to keep an eye on, with the Centurion pitch expected to play significantly faster and more pacer-friendly than the pitches so far. The two teams will travel for the match, to be played on November 13.