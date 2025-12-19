What happens if India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal is washed out?

The Ayush Mhatre-led India are the firm favourites for the U19 Asia Cup semi-final against Sri Lanka at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai, but the knockout game is yet to get underway as the match has been delayed due to rain. The puddles have formed on the ground, and the outfield is set to delay the game further. 3:30 PM is the cutoff for a 20-over game to get underway, and as of now, the fate of the game hangs in the balance. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been the star of the show for India in U19 Asia Cup. (Reuters)

Not just India versus Sri Lanka, the other semi-final featuring Pakistan and Bangladesh has also been delayed due to rain. With rain playing spoilsport, one is pondering who will progress to the summit clash if no game is possible in Dubai on Friday.

It is worth mentioning that no reserve days are being offered for the two semi-finals. If a game is not possible in Dubai, then the higher-ranked team from the group stage will progress to the final, set to be played on Sunday, December 21.

If the India versus Sri Lanka match is called off, then the former will advance to the final, as the Ayush Mhatre-led side finished as the table-toppers in Group A, ahead of Pakistan.

On the other hand, if the Pakistan versus Bangladesh game is also called off, then the latter would progress to the final and face India.

India the best side in the U19 Asia Cup

India have been clearly the best team in the U19 Asia Cup so far, winning all their group stage games. The United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Malaysia weren't able to put any sort of pressure on India, and all three games saw India registering comprehensive victories.

India began their campaign against the United Arab Emirates, and the game saw opening batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi hammer 171 runs off 95 balls to help India post more than 430 runs on the board. The next game saw India being bundled out for 240 against Pakistan, but the former managed to still register a comprehensive 90-run win.

In the final group stage match against Malaysia, India once again posted more than 400 runs as Abhigyan Kundu scored a double ton. The U19 Asia Cup is a proper dress rehearsal for the young Indian side as they gear up for the U19 World Cup, set to be played in January 2026.