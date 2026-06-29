Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Sophie Dhawan calls first match at Lords ‘bittersweet visit’, poses with hubby Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Anushka, Ravi

    At her first Lords match, Sophie felt bittersweet as Australia won by six wickets, amidst a record crowd of 27,163.

    Published on: Jun 29, 2026 6:37 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Sophie Dhawan, the better half of ex-cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has given social media a glimpse of her first match at Lords. And she was not alone cheering for the Indian squad, who took on Australia in a crucial Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

    Sophie Dhawan has shared multiple pics from her match experience at Lords.
    Sophie Dhawan has shared multiple pics from her match experience at Lords.

    In a lovely carousel posted on Instagram, Sophie was seen posing with Shikhar, cricketer Virat Kohli, his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and former India head coach Ravi Shastri. Check it out here:

    Sophie wrote in the caption, “A bittersweet visit for my first time watching a game at Lords but what an atmosphere . 27,163 fans, a record-breaking crowd, and another reminder of just how far the women's game has come.” Australia won the match by six wickets, which explains her state of mind as she described the experience as bittersweet.

    In other pictures, Sophie clicked a selfie with Shikhar and Anushka respectively. The duo, after dating each other, had got married in February earlier this year. It was an intimate affair in Delhi, and attended by the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, among others.

    • Rishabh Suri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rishabh Suri

      Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Sophie Dhawan Calls First Match At Lords ‘bittersweet Visit’, Poses With Hubby Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Anushka, Ravi
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Sophie Dhawan Calls First Match At Lords ‘bittersweet Visit’, Poses With Hubby Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Anushka, Ravi
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes