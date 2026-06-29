Sophie Dhawan calls first match at Lords ‘bittersweet visit’, poses with hubby Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Anushka, Ravi

In a lovely carousel posted on Instagram, Sophie was seen posing with Shikhar, cricketer Virat Kohli, his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and former India head coach Ravi Shastri. Check it out here:

Sophie Dhawan, the better half of ex-cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has given social media a glimpse of her first match at Lords. And she was not alone cheering for the Indian squad, who took on Australia in a crucial Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Sophie wrote in the caption, “A bittersweet visit for my first time watching a game at Lords but what an atmosphere . 27,163 fans, a record-breaking crowd, and another reminder of just how far the women's game has come.” Australia won the match by six wickets, which explains her state of mind as she described the experience as bittersweet.

In other pictures, Sophie clicked a selfie with Shikhar and Anushka respectively. The duo, after dating each other, had got married in February earlier this year. It was an intimate affair in Delhi, and attended by the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, among others.