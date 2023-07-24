Explained: What happens if rain washes out Day 5 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test at Trinidad

Even though Rohit Sharma and Co. are in the driving seat of winning the second and final Test of the ongoing series against the West Indies, heavy rains in Trinidad have somewhat ruined Team India's hopes of a series sweep in the Caribbean on Monday. Torrential rain in Trinidad has delayed the start of the play on Day 5 in the Test series decider between Team India and the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval and if things don't get better anytime soon, a full-day washout is on the cards.

India's captain Rohit Sharma and teammates celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Kirk McKenzie as rains breaks on day three(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India are on course to register a 2-0 series sweep after hosts West Indies lost two wickets at a score of 76 in 32 overs. Once the Indian team set a challenging target of 365 in the 2nd Test at Port of Spain, the hosts lost skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie on Day 4 of the 2nd Test. Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (24) and Jermaine Blackwood (20) were tasked to lead Windies' fightback when rain played spoilsport in Trinidad on Day 5.

Also Read: IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Score: First session delayed due to heavy rain as India eye 2-0 sweep vs West Indies

How many points India will earn if 2nd Test ends in a draw?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the West Indies need 289 runs to clinch the 2nd Test, India will have to take eight wickets to secure another series win in the Caribbean. The equation is simple for Rohit's men. India need to bowl out the West Indies on the final day to draw the maximum points (12) and percentage of points (100) from the 2nd Test of the series for their ongoing campaign in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. A total of 12 are available per match for all teams who win a Test in the WTC.

India and West Indies will share six points each if the 2nd Test ends in a tie. Teams will also earn 50 percentage of points for ending the 2nd Test in a tie. However, if the 2nd Test gets ended in a stalemate, India will only draw four points from the series decider in Trinidad. As per the points distribution, the visitors will get 33.33 percentage of points for ending the 2nd Test in a draw. All teams are ranked on the percentage of points won in the WTC. For maintaining slow over-rates, teams can also lose one championship point for each over short.

India to extend lead over Pakistan and Australia in WTC after 2nd WI Test

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit's Team India has earned 12 points by winning the 1st Test against the West Indies. Thanks to 100 Percentage of Points (PCT), Rohit and Co. are at the top of the WTC points table. India are followed by Babar Azam's Pakistan, who too won their WTC opener against Sri Lanka. WTC holders Australia are placed third with 54.17 PCT and earning 26 points from 3 Test matches in their title-defending season at the Ashes. Meabwhile, West Indies are placed ninth in the current WTC standings. The Men from the Caribbean can open their WTC account if the 2nd Test ends in a draw.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON