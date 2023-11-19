What if India vs Australia World Cup final ends in a tie like 2019? ICC's major Super Over rule change explained

We know most of you want India to win the World Cup. We know you want Rohit Sharma to do Australia today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad what Ricky Ponting did to Sourav Ganguly's men in Johannesburg in the 2003 World Cup final. Be ruthless. Show no mercy. Just like India have done in the previous 10 matches of this tournament. But we also know that as cricket fans, you would want to be prepared for every possible scenario. You would not want to keep anything for chance. There should not be any unknown factor like there was in the 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand. Australia's captain Pat Cummins (L) and India's captain Rohit Sharma(AFP)

No one can forget the way it ended. It was not possible to separate England and New Zealand in the regulation 50 overs. After the scores were level, the match went to the Super Over and believe it or not, the Super Over also ended in a tie. England, however, were declared the winners by the boundary count rule - they had hit 22 boundaries in the match compared to New Zealand's 17.

What happens if India vs Australia World Cup final ends in a tie?

What if destiny played its part and the India vs Australia final in Ahmedabad also went a similar route? What if it's a tie? After widespread criticism following the last edition's World Cup, ICC decided to do away with the infamous boundary count rule. This effectively means, in simple words, that if scores are level when both innings are completed during the match, the match will go down to the Super Over.

Each team will have six balls and two wickets to score the maximum runs. The team with the most runs will be declared the winner. And if the Super Over also ends in a tie then it will be followed by another Super Over(s) till the result is achieved, albeit time and the weather permits.

- The result of a match shall be a tie when both innings have been completed and the scores are equal.

- For all matches throughout the event, if the match is tied a Super Over is played. If the Super Over is a tie, then subsequent Super Overs shall be played until there is a winner. Unless exceptional circumstances arise, there shall be an unlimited number of Super Overs played to achieve a result.

What if the Super Over also ends in a tie like in 2019?

- If the Super Over is tied, then subsequent Super Overs shall be played until there is a winner

- In normal circumstances, any subsequent Super Over shall start 5 minutes after the previous Super Over ends.

- The team batting second in the previous Super Over shall bat first in the subsequent Super Over.

- The balls selected for use by each team in the previous Super Over shall be used again by the same team in any subsequent Super Over(s).

- The fielding side shall bowl its over in a subsequent Super Over from the opposite end from which it bowled in the previous Super Over.

- Any batter dismissed in any previous Super Over shall be ineligible to bat in any subsequent Super Over.

- Any bowler who bowled in the previous Super Over shall be ineligible to bowl in the subsequent Super Over.

- In all other ways the procedure for a subsequent Super Over shall be the same as for the initial Super Over.

What happens if the Super Over cannot be completed?

If the Super Over cannot be completed due to rain or any other circumstances on Sunday and the reserve day - the reserve day will only be used if the World Cup final is not completed on the allocated day after all possible efforts - then India and Australia will be declared as joint winners. The league standings or net run rate in the previous matches won't play any part in determining the winner.

- In circumstances where there are unavoidable time constraints (for example, a requirement to switch off floodlights at a certain time) which do not allow the completion of multiple Super Overs, the ICC Match Referee may limit the number of possible Super Overs and shall advise both captains accordingly prior to the start of the first Super Over.

– If following a tie, weather conditions prevent the Super Over from being completed, or if the match is abandoned or a no result at the end of the reserve day, the teams shall be declared joint winners.

