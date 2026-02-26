What India’s huge win over Zimbabwe means for their semifinal chances and how South Africa beating Windies impacts them

Just the day Indian cricket fans wanted in the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Abhishek Sharma finally returned to form with a blistering fifty. Suryakumar Yadav also contributed nicely. (PTI)

In the first game at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, South Africa took on the West Indies, and from an Indian point of view, the Proteas needed to beat Shai Hope's men, which they did rather comfortably, throwing the net run-rate conundrum totally out of the window for the Indians.

Chasing 177 to win on a docile pitch, the Proteas got the job done in 16.1 overs with nine wickets in hand.

After India had lost their first Super 8 game against South Africa by a massive 76 runs, their biggest loss in T20 World Cup history by runs to date, there were fears that if the West Indies, who had thrashed Zimbabwe by 107 runs in their first Super 8 game, managed to upset Aiden Markram's men on Thursday, India would be in deep trouble on account of their very poor net run rate, -3.800 at the time. On that front, Suryakumar Yadav's men and their fans would have breathed a big sigh of relief since the Proteas win meant the net run-rate now became irrelevant.

And then India thrashed Zimbabwe to make things even better; WI game on March 1 now a knockout! In the second game at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, the Indian batsmen got their act together in a crunch game against Zimbabwe to keep their semis hopes alive. Their win means their next and last Super 8 game against the West Indies on March 1 becomes a knockout now, a virtual quarterfinal if you may. Whoever wins the game at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday, will become the second team after South Africa to join the semis from Group 1. After India's win against Zimbabwe, the Proteas were also assured of a place in the last four.

The Indian batsmen came out all guns blazing and helped their team to a massive total of 256/4, the second-highest in the history of the T20 World Cup. In reply, Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe could only score 184/6 to concede the contest by 72 runs. And hence, Suryakumar Yadav’s India also improved their NRR to -0.100 after a comprehensive win.

The result from this game also ensured that Zimbabwe's dream run – having beaten Australia and Sri Lanka previously – in the tournament ended. They play their next game against South Africa on March 1 in Delhi, which now, to all intents and purposes, becomes a dead rubber. They can only play for pride now. And who knows, they might beat the Proteas to end their campaign on a high note?!