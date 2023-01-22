'What India's top order...is looking weak': Ramiz Raja identifies major flaw despite Rohit Sharma and Co.'s NZ ODI win

Team India has been on a roll in the ODI format. Bouncing back from the heartbreak of a semi-final exit in T20 World Cup, India beat Bangladesh in an away series, whitewashed Sri Lanka at home and now have taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series against New Zealand. Such has been their run that they now stand on the brink of being the No.1 ranked ODI side in the world. Despite the array of wins, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja has identified a major flaw in the Indian set-up.

Speaking on his YouTube channel after India's emphatic eight-wicket win in Raipur against the Black Caps, Ramiz highlighted that the India's top order batters have faced issues pertaining to the front foot and have made some errors in the last two matches.

“What India batters need to do, top order in particular, is the fact that their front-foot batting is looking weak. It’s easy to hit from the back foot, but once the ball is tossed up, you rely on defense, then there is some error,” said Raja.

The former Pakistan cricketer pointed out that India's recent rise in ODI and Test cricket ahs been down to their bowling. On Saturday, the Indian attack bowled phenomenally as New Zealand were folded for just 108 runs with Mohammed Shami picking two wickets.

“India’s resurgence in ODI and Test cricket is on the basis of bowling because their batting is historically strong,” Raja added.

India will next face New Zealand in third and final ODI match of the series in Indore on January 24.

