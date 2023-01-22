Home / Cricket / 'What India's top order...is looking weak': Ramiz Raja identifies major flaw despite Rohit Sharma and Co.'s NZ ODI win

'What India's top order...is looking weak': Ramiz Raja identifies major flaw despite Rohit Sharma and Co.'s NZ ODI win

cricket
Published on Jan 22, 2023 01:36 PM IST

Despite the array of wins, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja has identified a major flaw in the Indian set-up.

Rohit Sharma; Ramiz Raja
Rohit Sharma; Ramiz Raja
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India has been on a roll in the ODI format. Bouncing back from the heartbreak of a semi-final exit in T20 World Cup, India beat Bangladesh in an away series, whitewashed Sri Lanka at home and now have taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series against New Zealand. Such has been their run that they now stand on the brink of being the No.1 ranked ODI side in the world. Despite the array of wins, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja has identified a major flaw in the Indian set-up.

Speaking on his YouTube channel after India's emphatic eight-wicket win in Raipur against the Black Caps, Ramiz highlighted that the India's top order batters have faced issues pertaining to the front foot and have made some errors in the last two matches.

ALSO READ: Ramiz Raja makes stunning Rohit Sharma comparison statement on Shubman Gill after India star's record double century

“What India batters need to do, top order in particular, is the fact that their front-foot batting is looking weak. It’s easy to hit from the back foot, but once the ball is tossed up, you rely on defense, then there is some error,” said Raja.

The former Pakistan cricketer pointed out that India's recent rise in ODI and Test cricket ahs been down to their bowling. On Saturday, the Indian attack bowled phenomenally as New Zealand were folded for just 108 runs with Mohammed Shami picking two wickets.

“India’s resurgence in ODI and Test cricket is on the basis of bowling because their batting is historically strong,” Raja added.

India will next face New Zealand in third and final ODI match of the series in Indore on January 24.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
indian cricket team rohit sharma india vs new zealand ramiz raja + 2 more
indian cricket team rohit sharma india vs new zealand ramiz raja + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out